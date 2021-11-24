Chrishell Stause Had a Surprising Reaction to Justin Hartley Getting Married Again So Soon

The new season of Selling Sunset is out on Netflix and fans are getting some insight into Chrishell Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley and how she moved forward. The fourth season is all about the aftermath and the turning point after she heard he married his former Young and the Restless co-star, Sofia Pernas.

“My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out,” Stause shaded her ex in the second episode of the fourth season. Instead of breaking down and sobbing, though, the realtor admitted that “it felt good to know that” because “it felt like a little bit of closure.” With Hartley moving on, it gave her permission to feel free from her former marriage.

While Stause hasn’t outwardly accused Hartley of cheating, there were disagreements in their breakup timeline. He listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, in their divorce papers while Stause claimed it was Nov. 22, 2019 (the day Hartley filed for divorce). And while it was the closing of one chapter, she believes the split positively changed her life. “Honestly, I’ve never been in a better place in my career. I really feel empowered of being a different, a better version of myself than I ever have been, and I feel like I found my voice,” she said. “I feel like there’s no anger left there [with Justin] because now I realize that’s not something I wanted for myself.”

Before moving on from the topic, Stause hit Hartley with one last dig, saying, “I mean, if he wants to have 50 wives, like, go live your best life because I really feel like I am.” And she’s moved on herself, dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim, and looking happier than ever. The duo kissed their way through a European vacation last summer with their castmates and they are still going strong. If you are wanting more scoop on their blossoming relationship, you are just going to have to wait until the fifth season.

