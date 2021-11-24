Jason Sudeikis Just Confirmed He’s Still Seeing Keeley Hazell With These Rare PDA Vacation Pics

Well, it looks like Jason Sudeikis is enjoying a much-needed break over the Thanksgiving holiday, but he’s not doing it alone. The Ted Lasso actor is enjoying a Cabo San Lucas vacation with co-star Keeley Hazell and the two are happily showing off that PDA for everyone to see.

The couple frolicked on the beach with Hazell in a hot pink bikini and sunglasses, and Sudeikis sporting blue-striped shorts to dip his toes in the surf. There has been a lot of speculation about this transatlantic romance as to whether they were still on or if the relationship had cooled in recent months. From the looks of the photos (see them HERE), the duo’s romance is happily on for the holiday season.

They were first linked back in February, but a source downplayed their dating situation to People. “They’ve been dating for a little while now,” they said. “They’re just having fun. It’s nothing serious at this point.” Even amid dating Hazell, Sudeikis was still trying to sort out the end of his relationship with Olivia Wilde after nine years of dating and two kids, son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told GQ this summer, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Calling his very public split “an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” the Emmy winner is doing his best to “take some responsibility for it” and “hold [himself] accountable” for his part in the breakup with Wilde. With his ex firmly in a relationship with Harry Styles and his romance blossoming with Hazell, it looks like he’s started the process of moving on.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who will always be friends.