Leonardo DiCaprio Couldn’t Contain Himself When Bennifer Came Up During This Interview

We aren’t the only ones who have an opinion about the revival of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship this year. Yes, even Leonardo DiCaprio has an opinion and had to weigh in when the opportunity arose.

DiCaprio was a part of a Q&A for a pre-release screening of his upcoming film, Don’t Look Up, which is about “two astronomers [who] go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth.” It makes perfect sense to discuss the climate change parallels when you have the Oscar winner starring in the picture. Director Adam McKay was talking about the environmental theme when things took a weird turn. He wants people to care about the climate crisis as much as… yes, you guessed it: Bennifer.

“This [climate change] needs to be the number one filter that we are viewing the world through,” McKay said. “And don’t get me wrong, I am incredibly interested in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez being together.” As the audience laughed, he added, “I am actually not kidding about that. I wish them the best.” His point was that the world can care about two things at once like “who we vote for, what we talk about” and “still caring deeply about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — they can coexist.”

That’s when DiCaprio jumped in with his Bennifer thoughts. He doesn’t say a word, but he doesn’t seem to think we can get the world to care about the environmental crisis as much as the red-carpet favorites. The actor mischievously smirked and gestured with his hands that this probably won’t happen. The audience broke out in laughter at his antics and we absolutely love that he’s keeping up with the latest Hollywood romances as much as we are.

