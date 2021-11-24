Kim Kardashian’s Recent Struggles With Kanye West May Actually Explain Her Interest in Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has had a year. Between her February 2021 divorce filing from estranged husband Kanye West and the end of her family’s long-running reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it seems like the SKIMS mogul and mom of four has gone through quite a transition. But now that her newfound relationship with Pete Davidson is flourishing, we’re finally getting a bit more potential insight into Kardashian’s attraction to the Saturday Night Live star.

“The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” a source close to the star shared with Us Weekly. “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.” Indeed, since her late October hosting gig on SNL, Kardashian has seemingly embraced this new chapter in her life — along with her new romance.

After a few low-key dinner dates, Davidson and Kardashian officially took their relationship public. The pair have since been spotted out on the town — with The King of Staten Island star seemingly sporting a love bite on his neck. This outing also came after the Kardashians celebrated Davidson’s 28th birthday together.

The new couple’s relationship, however, continues to unfold as the social media maven’s divorce proceedings with West continue to play out in the public eye. Adding to that stress, the rapper seemingly indicated that he doesn’t even think that the two are officially divorced — claiming he hasn’t seen the paperwork.

Bearing all of this in mind, Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson kind of makes sense. This past year was definitely a point of transition for Kardashian, who dealt with very private stresses in the public eye. It’s no wonder she wants to put a bit more focus on the “fun and sexy things” in life, and it seems like she’s found that with Davidson.

