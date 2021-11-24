Olivia Jade Just Claimed Mom Lori Loughlin Was the Only Parent Blamed for the College Admissions Scandal

This isn’t the first time the public heard from Oliva Jade Giannulli about the college admissions scandal, but it’s the first time her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli chimed in with her thoughts. The siblings shared their perspective on how they were affected on the most recent episode of Conversations with Olivia Jade and there is one famous person who might take issue with what they had to say.

Olivia defended her mother, Lori Loughlin, from the headlines and bad press she received during the height of the scandal. “Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn’t nearly affect me as much as seeing mom having all this thrown on her,” the Dancing with the Stars contestant revealed. “She really took this whole thing on her back, solely.” While Loughlin was certainly one of the most high-profile people to be named in the legal case for paying mastermind Rick Singer $500,000 to help both of her kids gain admission to the University of Southern California, actress Felicity Huffman was definitely the other big headliner in the case. But Olivia claimed, “There are a lot of people that were in this case, and a lot of other parents, and I do not know one other person’s name.”

The big difference in Huffman and Loughlin’s case is that the former Desperate Housewives star took responsibility immediately and addressed the court with an apologetic statement. She served her time in October 2019, paid her fine and was released on the 11th day of her 14-day sentence. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s case dragged on for another year until they pleaded guilty in May 2020 and served their jail time later that year (Mossimo’s sentence lasted through early 2021).

So the public might have forgotten about Huffman’s case because she took care of the matter quickly and the Giannulli family’s situation took a lot longer to wrap up — which likely influenced public perception. Even though Olivia found the media coverage “frustrating,” she went on to praise the former Hallmark star for being “the most incredible mother in the world.” No matter how difficult the challenges, her family is sticking together.

