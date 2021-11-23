Salma Hayek’s Teen Daughter Valentina Had Such a Glamorous Red Carpet Look For Their Night Out

Salma Hayek received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last Friday, but it was her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, who stole the show. The 14-year-old has grown into a stunning young teen and looked every inch the movie star just like her mom.

Hayek, along with husband Francois-Henri Pinault and Valentina, dressed in all-black for the big occasion. The Frida star wore a long-sleeved gown with a splash of sparkle at the neckline, Valentina chose a mini-dress with feathered trim at the hem and a tuxedo jacket to keep her warm, and Francois-Henri kept it classic in a suit. But Hayek’s daughter went a little edgy with her footwear by selecting a pair of heeled thigh-high boots that made her almost as tall as her mom.

Salma Hayek, Valentina Paloma Pinault Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

It’s no surprise that Valentina has a great sense of style because Hayek has been bringing her to major fashion shows since she was a young girl. At age 11, she was spotted attending Milan Fashion Week with her mom — and they likely had front-row seats given her mom’s A-list Hollywood status and her dad’s A-list fashion industry status. He’s the CEO of Kering, which owns major fashion brands, including Gucci. Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta. Valentina’s closet is probably the envy of every teen across the world.

Fans have seen a lot of Valentina lately because she also accompanied her mom to the Eternals press tour, where she had the opportunity to hang with Angelina Jolie’s kids, too. It makes us excited for the next generation of Hollywood because these kids are so savvy about the entertainment and fashion industries.

