Tori Spelling Shared a Christmas Card Without Dean McDermott as Split Rumors Intensify

Just like so many of us, celebrities are gearing up for the upcoming holiday season. Whether it’s sharing what’s on their wish list or debuting some seasonal style, celebs are never too far behind the staples and trends of the season. In fact, Tori Spelling just debuted her family’s Christmas card, but there was one person who was missing — Dean McDermott was omitted from the family photo amid ongoing speculation that he and Spelling might be heading for a divorce.

In the festive snapshot, Spelling posed with her and McDermott’s five children, including Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4. The mother of five and her kids were also joined by some four-legged family members from their farm too! But McDermott’s obvious absence from the holiday card (which you can see HERE) was definitely noticed by a few fans, and one person even left an inquiring comment on the Instagram post.

Actress Tori Spelling was photographed by the paparazzi outside of her son’s preschool — and she’s not happy about it. https://t.co/e5jx56RqSd — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 18, 2021

“Dean must be ‘working’ out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture,” the social media user wrote. But the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had an explanation for her husband’s absence. “Fact: [Dean McDermott] was filming his new feature film in Canada,” she responded.

For the past few weeks, Spelling and McDermott’s 15-year marriage has been met with a lot of scrutiny. And it isn’t even the first time rumors about the couple’s potential split have garnered attention. But as the holiday season gets underway, it’s pretty clear that the mom of five is shutting out all of the outside noise about her marriage and putting the focus back on those special traditions with her kids.

