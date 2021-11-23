His mom is known for her SKIMS line and being the queen of reality TV, while his dad is a Grammy-winning rapper with a fashion line of his own — but little Saint West appears to be developing a knack for one sport as he grows up. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 5-year-old son spent some time tossing around a football with Tom Brady in a new Instagram video the Donda rapper shared on social media, and the former couple‘s second child is already showing a lot of promise.

When it comes to getting a masterclass in football, who better to go to than Tom Brady? In the clip that West shared yesterday, Saint caught and tossed a few passes with the celebrated Buccaneers quarterback. Brady even doled out some compliments to Kardashian and West’s adorable 5-year-old, saying, “you catch it good, too!” For his part, Saint told the football player that he also plays basketball.

Brady and West shared a few fatherly quips as well, with West offering to draw with one of Brady’s sons, while Brady played catch with Saint. “I’m a little bit creative, too,” West said. Toward the end of the video, Saint backed up pretty far and was able to catch a pass — after missing Brady’s initial throw. “Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins,” West captioned the video.

It’s fairly rare that fans get to see this side of West with one of his four kids that he shares with Kardashian — including daughters North, 8, Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. But the video was definitely a treat for his Instagram followers. And who knows? Maybe one day they’ll see Saint heading off to training for the Buccaneers in the future!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

