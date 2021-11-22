Heidi Klum Just Shared Such a Rare Peek at Her & Seal’s Son Johan Samuel

Other than oldest daughter, Leni Klum, 17, who is now a professional model, Heidi Klum rarely shares photos of her three other kids. Because they are out of the public eye, any glimpse we get of them is a major cause for celebration — and today it’s Johan Samuel’s turn.

He’s the youngest son of Heidi and Seal and it’s his 15th birthday — the former couple also shares oldest son Henry, 16, and youngest daughter Lou, 12. To honor Johan, Heidi posted a rare black-and-white video of her son as a baby. He’s sitting on the supermodel’s lap while they enjoy a day out on the water and her son is absolutely loving it. He smiles and points out on the horizon as Heidi looks relaxed and absolutely in her mom element in the clip. She also added a sweet birthday message for Johan, writing, “Heart of Gold and a Mind so Bright . Happy 15Th Birthday JOHAN. I am proud of YOU and the young Man you have become.”

While Johan does keep a lower profile than his big sis, Heidi has had a few proud mom moments and talked about him in interviews. “He looks almost like a European soccer player. He has this gorgeous, mixed skin and he’s so sweet and he has beautiful, big lips,” she told People in 2017. “His hair is just so wild and big. My little one has the most gorgeous hair.”

She already knows that she will be “fend[ing] off the ladies” as they begin to date because “there’s going to be a line around my house.” Heidi better get ready because Johan is just about near that age when teens begin to date (or are allowed to date) regularly, so that line is probably forming around the block now.

