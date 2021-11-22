Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum’s Daughter Everly Is the Best Big Sister to Her Baby Brother in This Rare Photo

Jenna Dewan and ex Channing Tatum have been showing more of their daughter, Everly, on their social media posts. We often get to see the eight-year-old with her dad, but it’s also wonderful to see her interact with her little brother, Callum, 1, from her mom’s relationship with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Dewan posted the sweetest carousel of photos on her Instagram page, sharing the relaxed weekend her family had together. From Everly snuggling with mom to Callum showing off all of his new teeth, The Rookie star described herself as “happiest when my weekends look like this.” The photo that stands out among all the rest is the one of a big sister feeding her little brother as she warmly embraces him while he points to what he wants to eat next. She’s so protective of him in that small slice-of-life moment.

Dewan revealed before Callum was born that Everly was taking her role as big sis “very seriously” and couldn’t wait for his arrival. “So, she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited,” she told Hollywood Life. “She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister.” Everly even told her mom that she was ready for the “baby to cry all the time” and wanted to know if she was allowed to soothe him. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” revealed Dewan.

Well, it looks like the transition from an only child to a big sister went smoothly in her household since Everly took to the role naturally. Callum is so lucky to have such a caring sibling, who relishes her very important job in the family.

