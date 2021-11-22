Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Already Thinking About Christmas Plans With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian won’t have to worry about what Pete Davidson is getting her for Christmas because he’s reportedly putting a lot of thought into her gift. It’s not going to be a sweater that she will probably return or a kitchen appliance that she will never touch – it’s something much more special than that.

The Saturday Night Live star is looking into giving her an “experience” instead of “a material gift,” according to Hollywood Life. Davidson is also “asking friends and Kim’s family members on some ideas” instead of just blindly trying to shop for the woman who has it all. He’s already thinking about a vacation or something “she will always remember” because we all know she can afford to buy any “purse or jewelry or a car” herself.

The fact that the comedian is putting so much thought into the gift indicates that he’s pretty serious about Kim — we’ve already seen their sweet PDA in Palm Springs. It has to be a bit of stressful experience buying for the SKIMS founder, though, that’s why Davidson is reportedly trying to use his talent for humor as a decoy. “He has been joking to friends that he hopes he can find something for her on Black Friday that she’ll like that would, in turn, buy him some time for the actual gift he has in mind,” a source explained. “His main goal is to make it as unique as possible because at the end of the day, what do you get the person who literally has everything?” (No pressure, Pete!)

We are wishing Davidson luck on finding Kim that once-in-a-lifetime gift because she’s obviously hard to buy for. But she will probably love whatever he gets her since the duo seems so smitten with each other.

