Donald Trump’s New Book Only Seems to Have Praise From Ivanka Trump & Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump is keeping it all in the family with his upcoming book — not only is he self-publishing the coffee table book, but he’s also using his kids to give him a glowing review. Yes, the former president had Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. offer up their thoughts on their dad’s time in office.

Our Journey Together, a comprehensive look behind the scenes at Donald’s administration in photographs, will be self-published by the former’s president’s new imprint, Winning Team Publishing, for $74.99 or a whopping $229.99 for an autographed copy. His website is calling it “a must-have for all Patriots.” But Ivanka and Donald Jr. also have an important role in promoting the book as their quotes are figured prominently on the 45books.com website.

Okay, fine. The blurbs for Donald Trump’s forthcoming $75 self-published photo book are truly incredible. pic.twitter.com/lXVS2ZyE79 — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) November 22, 2021

“Every day for four years I worked alongside my father as he fought for hardworking Americans as the people’s President,” wrote Ivanka. “These photos provide an intimate glimpse of some of the most pivotal moments of his historic presidency.” Not to be outdone by his sister’s kind words, Donald Jr. added another layer of flattery for his dad’s publication. “No one accomplished as much for America as my father did in his four years in the White House,” praised Donald Jr. “This incredible photo book documents every step of the way. Truly, one of a kind!”

Knowing how the Trump family business operates, Donald utilizing his kids for reviews makes sense — he knew they would happily comply. But it’s curious as to why there aren’t other statements from other Trump administration colleagues, which is typical for any published book. According to The New York Times, “several [publishing] industry executives said they hadn’t heard about the book, so it looks like Donald realizes he has to do it all himself. This also shouldn’t be confused with his reported upcoming memoir, which he’s promising will be “the book of all books” — and will likely be self-published just like Our Journey Together.

The book will be out on Dec. 7.

