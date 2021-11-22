Jennifer Lopez Looked Wedding-Ready at the AMAs 7 Months After Calling off Her A-Rod Engagement

Is Jennifer Lopez giving her fans a big hint about what is to come in her personal life? On the heels of answering questions about whether she’s open to marriage for the fourth time, the pop star performed at the American Music Awards looking like a stunning bride.

J.Lo looked stunning, wearing a cream-colored, tea-length ball gown with a fitted corset at the top and her hair in a high bun. The layers of tulle and the couture veil gave us every reason to think that she has marriage on her mind (again). Of course, the song she sang, “On My Way,” is on the soundtrack for her upcoming rom-com with Owen Wilson, Marry Me, so of course, the bridal look is appropriate — especially since she’s had a big year when it comes to her love life.

It’s hard to believe that only seven short months ago, she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. They postponed the wedding several times, citing the pandemic as the main reason for the cancellations. But things took a sudden turn after A-Rod’s alleged emotional affair with Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy. Before we knew it, J.Lo was back in the arms of former fiancé Ben Affleck and Bennifer 2.0 was a major thing again.

And even though Lopez seemed a little hesitant when Hoda Kotb asked her about taking a walk down the aisle one more time, she admitted that she hasn’t given up on love. “I don’t know,” she said. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.” So maybe the gown is a hint of things yet to come for the couple because we know J.Lo loves romance and Affleck loves to sweep his girl off her feet.

