Tiger Woods Is Already Impressing Fans With His Swing on His First Day Back Golfing Since His Accident

It’s been a while since golf fans have heard an update from Tiger Woods after his February rollover accident in Los Angeles. On Sunday, the athlete shared some hopeful news with a video on Twitter, showing off his signature golf swing.

Dressed in a gray polo shirt, white baseball cap and black shorts, it was hard not to notice the black compression sock on his injured right leg from the crash. But the health update was a hopeful one that he captioned, “Making progress,” while hitting a bucket of balls out on the course. Seeing the elite golfer in such good form is the best update to a year that started with his scary car crash.

Woods was driving at nearly twice the 45-mph speed limit in Los Angeles, which didn’t allow for him to navigate the treacherous curves in the road. He slammed into a tree and the car landed upside down. His right leg had multiple open fractures, which required surgery and a rod to be inserted into his tibia — a long road to recovery. “This has been an entirely different animal,” he shared with Golf Digest in May. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Back then, he wouldn’t even commit to returning to the game of golf, saying that “physical therapy has been keeping me busy” and his only goal was walking without crutches and “taking it one step at a time.” Just six months later, Woods seems to be well on his way to making a full recovery and hitting that golf course once again.

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.