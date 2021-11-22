Jennifer Lopez Is Smoldering in These First-Look Photos at Her Glamorous AMAs Look

Tonight marks the 49th annual American Music Awards and fan favorites from all over the industry are coming together to perform. Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Olivia Rodrigo, and more will be taking the stage as host Cardi B oversees the festivities and presenters come out to cheer on the best of pop, Latin, R&B, and so much more. One performance we’re particularly looking forward to? Jennifer Lopez, who last year dropped jaws across the country with her nearly-naked performance of “Lonely and “Pa Ti” with Marry Me co-star Maluma. This year, with the musical rom-com coming out in February 2022, Lopez will be performing another song from the upcoming film: “On My Way,” and our first glimpse at the star’s look for tonight’s show has us begging for more.

Shared to both Twitter and Instagram Story, Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her car ride over to the event, writing “#OnMyWay to you@AMAs” alongside a peek at her glam for the night: a sexy smokey eye, a sun-kissed contour, and her trademark nude lip.

Another photo J.Lo shared in the lead-up to the event is even more glamorous (see HERE). In a photo she attributes to Chris Villa, Lopez can be seen through the window of her car with her sunglasses on in a to-die-for old black-and-white Hollywood glamour shot, just taking a breather before she steps out into the screaming crowd.

Whatever look J.Lo plans to reveal on stage tonight, it’s a guarantee that we’re not ready for it. Let these sneak peeks soak in as warm-up while we wait to see how the singer wows us with her big show.

