Jewel’s Love Letter to Women Reminds Everyone To “Be Kind to Yourself”

When celebrities stand up for something that needs to change, it’s refreshing — and something we have a soft spot for. And we especially love it when celebrities open up about aging and bodies in the industry. Recently, singer Jewel clapped back at the internet trolls in a beautiful, powerful statement.

On Nov 19, Jewel posted a gorgeous selfie to her Instagram with red lipstick and red heart-shaped sunglasses. She posted it with the caption starting with, “47 and feeling myself today” before she discussed two powerful topics.

She jumped it off by saying, “But in my business and the world, really, Is not kind to aging women… I made a promise to myself when I was pretty young to ‘do no harm’ to myself. To try to be kind to myself in a business notoriously sh**ty about women’s bodies. I was called a chubby Renée Zellweger when I came in the scene in the 90s. But I wouldn’t let myself be bulimic or anorexic because I felt that was letting bullies win. I had to learn to be healthy my own way and find my way to self-love. And that takes time.”

The “Who Will Save Your Soul,” singer talked about how she’s taken care of herself and how happy she’s felt with every passing year. “So when it came to aging, I knew where I stood on it: take care of myself. Eat well. Drink water. Rest. And bring it on! My skin is changing. Gravity definitely takes its toll But I’m surprised by how good I feel. How vital. How happy. How healthy. And yeah, I feel sexy.”

Jewel then ended it with an inspiring love letter to younger women saying, “So to any young women reading this: be kind to yourself… And absorb every single bit of pleasure out of this life- you’re worth it!”

We absolutely love how transparent she’s been in recent years, and this post is exactly what so many need to hear. She’s been quite open in recent years about her struggles with homelessness, the media, and so much more.

She recently released her autobiography, “Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story” available on Amazon.

