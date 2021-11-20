Brooke Shields’ New Risque Photo Reminds Us We Can Be Playful & Sexy At Any Age

Living icon Brooke Shields blessed our timelines with a rather risque snapshot — and we’re obsessed with how happy she looks in it.

On Nov 17, Shields posted a snapshot of herself to Instagram, captioning the photographer and outlet. “@shotbyalexandra for @beginningisnow.”

Shields looks absolutely amazing in the photo — wearing a revealing blazer, holding her hands to her chest while she stares up and smiles wide for the camera. Fans have flooded her comments by saying things like “Ageless and timeless beauty” and saying how sexy she looks in the new photos. And we obviously agree.

In true Shields fashion, she shows off her sexiness while sporting an adorable, silly face — reminding us you can be both silly and sexy at any age.

In a recent interview with Health magazine, Shields opened up about aging in the public eye. “What’s odd is that [the attention] used to just primarily be my face, and the emphasis was never really on my body… Since I’ve turned 50, there’s been more focus on my body than ever… I think [comparing yourself with someone else] is dangerous.”

She then talked about how she talks about body image with her daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and, 15. “I will say that they both think they look fabulous, and it’s so great to watch them primp and preen and look at their bodies. The part of it I appreciate is that I never celebrated myself or my body. It felt indulgent or wrong, so there was a disconnect.” But she said that her daughters have helped in her body confidence journey.

Shields is 56 years old and looks more like a goddess every day. From her silly posts to this adorable photoshoot, we love she reminds us to love life and ourselves at any age.