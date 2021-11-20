Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson May Have Just Defined Their Relationship — But We’re Still Confused

2021 has been filled with unexpected couples like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, but this new romance? Nobody saw this one coming. Newly separated Kim Kardashian and unexpected lady magnet Pete Davidson have been confusing everyone as of late about their relationship status — but we may have just gotten the answer we needed.

In a HollywoodLife Exclusive, a close source says the two have kind of defined the relationship already. “They are not super serious like, ‘you are my girlfriend’ and ‘you are my boyfriend,’ but because they have really strong feelings for each other, they are not looking to date anyone else right now.” So, they’re apparently exclusive! Is it only a matter of time before we get an officially dating Instagram post?

Back on Halloween, confusing photos were revealed of the two of them holding hands back at Knott’s Scary Farm. Everyone wondered if it was something more than a friendly hand-holding moment.

Since then, they’ve been seen getting pizza on Staten Island, walking around together, and most recently, Davidson posted a photo of him and Kim in matching SKIMS sleepwear for his 28th birthday.

Earlier this year, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years Kanye West. And Davidson has been linked to many A-list celebrities, most recently Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

We’re getting ready for more Pete and Kim photos because we have a feeling there will be a lot more.

Before you go, click here to see whose net worth is higher in these celebrity couples.

