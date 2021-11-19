Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Teen Daughter Shiloh Has Her Mom’s Exact Smile in These Rare New Photos

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Angelina Jolie’s kids are becoming red carpet pros this fall as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and her older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt hit the premiere of the documentary, Paper & Glue, on Thursday night in Los Angeles. This latest photo op shows how much Angelina and Brad Pitt’s middle daughter looks just like her mom. 

The images from the event show Shiloh keeping it casual with a messy bun, black sweatshirt and ripped jeans with light blue Converse Chuck Taylors (aka “Chucks”). She posed alongside her mom, older brother and French photographer JR with a warm smile that reminds us so much of Angelina — it’s easy to see that they are related. This comes on the heels of Shiloh recently opting to wear her mom’s Dior dress at the U.K. premiere of the Marvel film Eternals — like most teens, she is raiding her mother’s closet (a very couture closet).

Lazy loaded image
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

While we are seeing more and more of the Jolie-Pitt kids in public, we don’t know much about them behind closed doors. In 2020, Angelina gave us a brief glimpse into Shiloh’s life when she revealed that she was an avid reader after recommending the book, The One and Only Ivan. “Well, Shiloh years ago told me that she had read a book that she loved and she wanted me to read it,” she shared with ET. “I read it on my own and then we looked at some of it together and talked about why she loved it.” The Maleficent star went on to voice one of the characters, an older elephant named Stella, in the film adaption.

With most of the Jolie-Pitt kids beginning to reach their mid-to-late teens, we might be hearing more about them in the future. But for now, we adore how the family sticks together to support mom’s creative and philanthropic endeavors in Hollywood and beyond.

