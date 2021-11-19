Kate Middleton Rewore This Stunning Emerald Dress for a Regal Date Night With Prince William

Kate Middleton has been taking her fashion sense to the next level of style lately. On Thursday night, she and Prince William stepped out for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London and she stole the show in a stunning emerald-green gown with a dramatic new hairstyle.

If you think you’ve seen the gown before, you have. That’s what we love about Kate’s wardrobe, she finds ways to reuse and recycle formalwear — and still make it feel fresh. The Jenny Packham-designed gown was first seen during the royals’ tour of Pakistan in 2019, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The Duchess of Cambridge styled the outfit more subtly with her hair pulled off her face and natural makeup. For the Royal Variety appearance, Kate chose to glam up the gown with a bolder lip color and the sultry cascade of curls pulled to one shoulder. It was a wonderful way to refresh her wardrobe.

Prince William, Kate Middleton KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP.

Besides embracing the sequined trend in fashion, Kate has really been knocking it out of the park with some of her formal attire lately (that gold gown from the James Bond premiere comes to mind). If you’re noticing an evolution in her wardrobe, there is definitely some science behind it. Just as she and William are taking steps to prepare for their future roles as king and queen, Kate is also making mindful choices about what she wears to reflect her royal position. “She’s adding in interesting new things that signal she’s getting a bit older, a bit more sophisticated, and a bit more senior,” explained royal author Bethan Holt to Vanity Fair. “Like any of us, we hope in our careers that we become more senior as we get older. She’s becoming more senior in her career as a princess.”

Kate Middleton KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP.

But if there’s one theme Kate will stick with when it comes to her fashion is the fact that even though she is a future queen, she’s trying to keep her closet relatable to the people she serves. “Part of the appeal of Kate—and the royal family was obviously very conscious of this—is that she’s not a blue-blooded princess,” Holt added. “I just love that her surname is Middleton—you know, like middle class. It couldn’t be more perfect.”

