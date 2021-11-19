Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Looks Just Like a Mini-Harry in This New Photo Showing Off His Red Hair

Meghan Markle’s surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show provided plenty of new insights into the Duchess’ relationship with Prince Harry — like the revelation that their first-ever royal double date was with Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Toronto on Halloween, in secret — but our favorite update is this new peek at their growing family. During the show, Meghan shared a new photo of young son Archie, age 2, tending to the chickens at their Montecito home, and we are absolutely smitten with how clearly this little man with a coppery-red head of hair is the son of Prince Harry.

Meghan’s new snap of Archie (see the photo via Twitter HERE) is a big deal for the Duchess, and it’s no accident that the royal tot’s face isn’t visible in the photo. One paparazzo recently explained to the Daily Beast that most have given up on trying to photograph the Sussex kids Archie and Lilibet, 5 months, because it just is “not worth the hassle,” adding: “They are gonna try and sue you no matter what happens.”

Of course, Meghan sharing a photo on her own terms is an entirely different matter: and knowing that it’s Duchess-approved, we’re delighted with the opportunity to coo over the young lad, his Hunter rainboots, and his egg-collecting basket. And for reference, here’s a pic of Prince Harry around the same age with late mom Diana.

Princess Diana holding Prince Harry AP Photo/John Redman.

DeGeneres, who we know has spent some time with Archie already as a Montecito neighbor of the Sussexes, says the new photo shared by Meghan highlights what a “gentle soul” their young boy is, saying: “[he’s] so sweet with the chickens too.”

He sure is! Here’s hoping a Sussex family Christmas card is in the works as we speak.

