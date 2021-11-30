Trisha Yearwood Shared Her Holiday Playlist With Us & It’s the Perfect Mix of Classics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Yes, the decorations and all of those sweet treats are nice but the thing that really makes the holidays feel special is the music and no one knows more about the importance of music during the holidays more than country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. While she may be known more for her cookbooks and cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, these days, Yearwood is a Grammy award-winning artist and she just happens to be married to another country music megastar: Garth Brooks. Together, the two make a powerhouse of a musical couple so naturally when we were on the hunt for the perfect holiday playlist, we turned to Yearwood.

We were lucky enough to sit down and chat with Yearwood about the upcoming holidays and she was kind enough to exclusively share her personal holiday playlist with us. Spoiler? Trisha Yearwood’s holiday playlist is the perfect mix of classic songs and yes, it even features a duet between Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks. So whether you’re looking for a playlist for your holiday party or just a playlist to get you in the Christmas spirit while you’re at work, this is the only holiday playlist you’ll need this season.

1. Christmastime is Here – Vince Guaraldi (Charlie Brown Christmas)

—

Christmas Is Here — Vince Guaraldi $1.29 Buy now Sign Up

2. Away in a Manger – Emmylou Harris (Light of the Stable)

Away In a Manger — Emmylou Harris $1.29 Buy now Sign Up

3. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Linda Ronstadt (A Merry Little Christmas)

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas — Linda Ronstadt $1.29 Buy now Sign Up

4. Zat You, Santa Claus? – Louis Armstrong

Zat You, Santa Claus? — Louis Armstrong $1.29 Buy now Sign Up

5. My Favorite Things – Julie Andrews

My Favorite Things — Julie Andrews $1.29 Buy now Sign Up

6. What I’m Thankful For – Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

What I'm Thankful For — Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood $1.29 Buy now Sign Up

7. Blue Christmas – Elvis

Blue Christmas — Elvis $1.29 Buy now Sign Up

8. Marshmallow World – Dean Martin

Marshmallow World — Dean Martin $1.29 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see our favorite country music couples.

