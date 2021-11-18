Paulina Porizkova’s Full-Frontal Nude Asks Some Tough Questions About Who We Like to See Naked

Paulina Porizkova is getting sick and tired of trolls trying to tell her how to live her life at 56 years of age, so she took to her social media account to call out one particular user and give him a lesson. The supermodel is here to take down the antiquated patriarchal rules and call out the sexism that comes into play when it comes to nude photos.

So she’s not going to post any ordinary image to make her point — Porizkova found a stunning black-and-white nude picture with a black bar over her nipples and a star over her crotch to adhere to Instagram’s standards. (See the photo HERE.) But it’s the caption where she slays her troll, tagging him along the way, so he understands her message loud and clear. She wrote a lengthy caption commenting about her critic’s “still common belief THAT WOMEN ARE ESSENTIALLY CHATTEL” and “that once we have stopped breeding, we should be retired to provide nourishment for others.”

And that was only the beginning. She wants to remind her followers that she’s “56, and living [her] best life” because she formerly was the caretaker at home. Now she proclaims, “I finally get to do ME.” Porizkova adds, “I post bikini and nude photos because I finally feel good in my skin. I don’t do this for compliments or likes. (Although they are very nice indeed).

I’m doing it because you see thousands of images of younger women in the same situations. That’s what you’re used to seeing. No one tells them to put their clothes on.” And she absolutely nails her point on the head by asking, “By what standard is it ok to ogle a nude teen, but not a mature woman?”

She’s here to tell society that as a woman in her 50s she’s going to show “wisdom, humor, patience,” but also “sensuality” and “sexiness.” Despite what her trolls may argue, Porizkova isn’t going to stop any time soon. “I’m finally fully inhabiting this body of mine, I fully appreciate it, and I am fully celebrating it,” she wrapped up. “I may be posting for you. But I pose for myself.” And we are here to celebrate that!

