Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s First Royal Double Date Was Not With William & Kate

Meghan Markle’s sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres is giving us more insight into her early romance with Prince Harry. She shared some eye-opening details about keeping their dating life under the radar before the world found out and one very revealing double date on Halloween in Toronto.

Harry came to visit her while she was shooting Suits and he brought along a few family members, who were not Prince William and Kate Middleton. The first royals to meet Meghan were Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend, now-husband, Jack Brooksbank. “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” she explained to DeGeneres. “It was a post-apocalypse theme so we had all of this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to just have one final fun night out.”

This small tidbit in the story confirms that it is Princess Eugenie, who Harry feels closest to in the family — he wanted her approval before his brother’s. And that relationship has only deepened as the two couples have been supportive of each other even from afar and even share similar parenting strategies for wanting their kids to have as normal a life as possible. When Prince Philip passed away earlier this year, Harry didn’t stay with William — he headed to his former home at Frogmore Cottage to spend time with Eugenie and Jack.

And while the U.K. press tried hard to paint Meghan and Eugenie as frenemies after the Duchess of Sussex revealed her pregnancy at her cousin-in-law’s wedding, the women are very close friends. “What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs,” said a royal insider to People. “They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route.” This foursome has been tight since the very beginning and we wouldn’t be surprised to see all of them spending quality time together with their growing families, especially with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ahead.

