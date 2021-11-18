Michael Douglas Is Still Bringing the Romance For Catherine Zeta-Jones After 21 Years of Marriage

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are one of Hollywood’s most enduring red carpet couples and they leave us with no doubt about how strong their love is for each other. On their 21st wedding anniversary (a lifetime in the entertainment industry), the glamorous couple celebrated with romantic tributes on their social media pages.

Douglas went all-out with a sentimental video that kicked off with images of their magical wedding day on Nov. 18, 2000 — he looked debonair in a tux and Zeta-Jones was every inch the princess with a long train cascading down from her tiara. (See the video HERE.) He then shared stunning red carpet moments and even personal photos of their life all set to the American Authors’ song, “Best Day of My Life.” And of course, the message only added to the we-are-so-in-love moment, “Happy Anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much,” he wrote. (It’s hard not to swoon over this post, it’s so sugary sweet.)

Zeta-Jones’ post wasn’t as elaborate as her husband’s, but the simplicity only added to the elegance of the message. She shared a black-and-white image of them arm-in-arm as she looks over her shoulder, smiling while The Kominsky Method star gazes at her adoringly. She wrote to him, “Happy Anniversary Michael. For 21 years you have had my back! For over 21 years we had had our love. Love you sweetheart.”

While the duo has had their ups and downs, including a brief separation in 2013, they have always found their way back to each other. It’s what has held them through his cancer battle and her bout with depression, but somehow they always knew this was going to be an enduring love affair. Zeta-Jones recalled her wedding day at the iconic Plaza Hotel to The New Yorker. “We called it for six o’clock at night, and it ended at six o’clock the next morning,” she reminisced. “There was live music, dancing, and singing. And then when we finished that, in the kind of formal environment, we created a room with dueling pianos and all my friends, who were singers and songwriters. I had a Welsh choir at my wedding. I created a world inside the Plaza and it was wonderful.” And 21 years later, Zeta-Jones and Douglas are still singing each other’s praises.

