Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Upcoming Trip to America Has Huge Implications For Meghan & Harry

While the Cambridges and the Sussexes have been going about their royal duties and philanthropic endeavors like business as usual, there still seems to be some lingering tension between the two royal couples. But with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming 2022 trip to America for the continuation of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize, there’s a new opportunity for them to reconnect with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — should they choose to take it. The details of William and Kate’s trip will tell us a great deal about the current state of their relationship with the Sussexes, and even more about how Meghan and Harry may still fit into The Firm.

According to two new reports, the possibility that Kate and William could stay at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home might be on the table, and it could mean a chance for the next generation of the royal family to move forward. “Harry and Meghan feel very strongly about this and think it’s important that the Cambridges stay with them if they come over — it would seem odd if they didn’t,” a source shared with Heatworld. “They’re certain that there would be no better way for them to put aside their differences than by spending quality time together in the California sunshine, away from the meddling and negativity they would have to encounter in England.”

The Sussexes are celebrating an American Christmashttps://t.co/vTfoR2ZxUr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 17, 2021

Indeed, the California backdrop and time spent with family, including Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 5 months, would be idyllic for the two brothers and the sisters-in-law. But this trip goes beyond just a family visit: a secondary report suggests Kate and William will make their time in America a full royal tour.

“A royal tour to the U.S. is long overdue,” royal biographer Duncan Larcombe shared with Closer. “They are our most important allies and there is a huge appetite for the royals over there. Royal tours take around six months to plan in secret, so it’s likely there’s one in the works to visit later this year or next, and my best bet is it will be William and Kate.”

While we don’t yet have an exact timeline, it’s coming soon: “It’s part of their royal duties to visit the States, so they’ll go at some point, whether it’s next year or the near future,” Larcombe explained. As for spending time in Montecito, Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan could very well extend a symbolic olive branch to one another by offering the Cambridges a place to stay — but it will also be interesting to see whether they’re included in any of William and Kate’s stops on their royal tour for joint appearances or shows of solidarity, or whether the Sussexes are completely boxed out of any official royal outings.

While Meghan and Harry have long since left their senior royal status behind, Meghan’s continued use of her Duchess title and Harry’s close ties with his family leave the question open of whether the royal family will still consider it good business to make them part of their “brand” while on tour in America, or whether their rejection of their royal duties will mean a hard line is drawn on their ability to join the royal itinerary.

Either way, William and Kate’s trip to America is inevitable — the only question that remains is how much Harry and Meghan will be involved when they come.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

