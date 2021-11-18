Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s First Instagram Together Shows He’s Already Close With Her Family

After weeks of speculation, rumors, and reports, we finally have photographic evidence that something is going on between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Following her late October hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the SKIMS mogul and King of Staten Island actor were spotted hanging out together, even reportedly going on a few dinner dates. Now, it looks like the Kardashians celebrated Davidson’s birthday with him and some friends based on a new Instagram photo.

Of all people to break this news, Flavor Flav was the one to take to Instagram last night and share two photos from the birthday festivities — one of which featured Kardashian and Davidson together. The snapshot captured Flavor Flav, Davidson, Kardashian, and Kar-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner posing for the camera for Davidson’s 28th birthday celebration. Looking at the snap, it even appears that Davidson, Kardashian, and Jenner are sporting the same patterned apparel. So we can only assume it means that Davidson and Kardashian are getting closer. Unless, of course, Flavor Flav missed out on the sartorial birthday theme.

Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve caught glimpses of Kardashian and Davidson heading in and out of restaurants following their reported dinner dates, but this marks the first time we’ve seen a photo of the rumored couple together. And what an occasion to share it! Having spent his 28th birthday with some of the Kar-Jenners it feels like the comedian and mom of four are only getting closer.

And the assumption would be in line with some reporting that’s surfaced in the last few days. Some reports have even claimed that Kardashian wants to explore something more “serious” with Davidson. Regardless of their relationship status, these two definitely gave curious fans something to think on for quite some time.

