Angelina Jolie’s Soft Side Is On Display in This Super-Rare Mother-Son Photo of Her Cradling Young Maddox

Angelina Jolie continues to make a difference with her United Nations work and by keeping ties to the home countries of her adopted children. She’s sharing with her followers the impact her foundation has had on deforestation in Maddox’s home country of Cambodia with a throwback photo of her oldest son as a toddler.

The Eternals star shared a carousel on Instagram with an important message, “In 2003, no long after meeting my son Maddox, I set up a foundation in the Samlout district of Cambodia,” the slide reads. “It’s entirely locally run, and we have been involved in forest protection and biodiversity conservation for nearly twenty years.” If you click over to the next slide, that’s when you get the rare, and stunning, candid of Jolie is a young mom with a tiny Maddox in her arms. (See photo HERE.) She’s wearing a black tank top and sunglasses as she and her oldest son look off in the distance. He’s adorably dressed in a white t-shirt and khaki shorts as he snugly fits into his mother’s arms.

Happy Birthday, Maddox Jolie-Pitt! As he celebrates his 20th today we take a look back at some of his best red carpet looks throughout the years. 🎂 🎉 https://t.co/n0YhIIOpmx — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 5, 2021

Jolie and her six kids have always maintained close ties to Cambodia, saying “it feels like a second home to me” during her 2017 press conference, about the documentary she directed and Maddox produced, First They Killed My Father. “The children have close ties to the children here, many of them are their best friends. Maddox is happy to be back in his country,” she said at the junket, via People.

And it looks like her work will continue as she urges her social media fans to pay attention to world leaders at COP26, who recently “pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030” because “Cambodia experiences one of the fastest rates of forest loss in the world.” Jolie made a commitment to the country when she adopted Maddox almost two decades ago and she’s not backing down on her promise.

