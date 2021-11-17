Time to Stock Up Your Personal Library — Amazon Is Having a Massive Sale on Popular Reads

Picture it: you’re all wrapped up in your throw blanket. It’s dark and cold outside. The kids are finally asleep; the house is finally serene. With your cocoa by your side, you crack open your favorite new read. Everything is literally perfect — until you realize you only have 10 pages left. It dawns on you — you don’t have another book to dive into afterward. Well, that’s where this Amazon Black Friday deal comes in.

Amazon is rolling out the early Black Friday deals left and right, and this one may be our favorite yet. From the bookworm in your friend group to the loved one whose resolution is to read more in 2022, Amazon is having a huge sale on popular reads for a limited time.

Check out some of our favorite picks from today’s book sale.

The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country by Amanda Gorman — $7.25, originally $15.99

Amanda Gorman’s electrifying and legendary poem that she read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration is now available as a gift. The Hill We Climb is the perfect, inspiring addition for your poet in the family — and it has a forward by Oprah Winfrey.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman — $9.60, originally $16.00

The Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine is also a part of this early Black Friday deal. This novel is a topsy-turvy romance and uplifting story based around someone we can all relate to in some way.

Me Before You 3-Book Boxed Set by Jojo Moyes — $26.43, originally $49.00

Moye’s cult-favorite trilogy is now available in a boxed set — perfect for the bookworm in your life. Following the romance and life of a girl named Louisa Clark, this trilogy will have you reaching for the tissues.

One of Those Days by Yehuda and Maya Devir — $10.10, originally $30.00

Chances are, if you’re on Instagram, you’ve seen one of these comic strips on your timeline and have probably bookmarked it for later. One of Those Days is an electrifying graphic novel that illustrates marriage, daily life. and new parenthood — all in relatable comic strips.

