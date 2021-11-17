Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Looks Like a Supermodel in Her New i-D Photoshoot

Being photogenic totally runs in this family. We know that A-list power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade can take a good picture. After all, the two have graced a number of red carpets as well as their own individual magazine covers over the years. But now, it seems like their teen daughter Zaya is getting in on the modeling game with these stunning photos for i-D.

The 14-year-old posed for a series of photos captured by Tyler Mitchell for the outlet’s Winter 2021 The Darker Issue, no. 365. In the photos, Zaya sported apparel by some of the biggest names in fashion — including Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Prada, and more. With each pose and look, Zaya appoeared so poised, powerful, and comfortable in her own skin. You can see all of the images HERE.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughters, Kaavia and Zaya, are too cute in these new vacation trip photos to Paris! 🇫🇷 https://t.co/AbUQx30tYp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 28, 2021

It’s been more than a year since Wade’s daughter came out as transgender and chose to share her story with the world. Since making that brave decision at such a young and tender age, her parents have been right there by her side to support her every step of the way. In fact, Zaya has even taught Wade, who welcomed his daughter in 2007 with ex Siohvaughn Funches, and Union so much, and they’re all still learning together.

Given the whirlwind that has been the past year and more for Zaya, it’s amazing to see her flourishing. The young activist is wholly coming into her own, and with the support of Wade and Union, she definitely has the love and foundation she needs to continue to feel empowered to be her most authentic self. Regardless of what comes next for the teen, there’s no denying that she has a bright future ahead, and we’re just so lucky and humbled to watch it unfold.

