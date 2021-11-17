Britney Spears Just Hinted She’s Giving an Oprah Interview on the Full Truth About Her Conservatorship

It’s been less than a week since Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship officially ended, and the pop star is already making the most of her newfound freedom. The “Toxic” hitmaker has been sharing her immense gratitude to the #FreeBritney movement and thanking her legal team since that long-coming November 12 hearing that ended her conservatorship. But now, Spears is ready to share even more of her story, and she took to Twitter to tease a potential interview with Oprah Winfrey, detailing how happy she is to finally start this new chapter in her life.

The beloved pop icon took to the social media platform last night and shared the below video — also posted to her official Instagram account. The caption to her video definitely left us wondering if she was planning to have a sit-down interview with Oprah, who’s already had televised conversations with Adele and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on [Oprah],” the singer captioned the video.

I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gf3ckusc5S — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 17, 2021

Even if the caption was in jest, we can’t help but imagine what an Oprah Winfrey interview with Spears would look like. But the entertainer gave her fans a bit of a preview in the above clip. In her video, Spears shared how much happier she is since her conservatorship officially ended on November 12, saying, “I’m just grateful for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent and feel like a woman.”

She also thanked the #FreeBritney movement once again, describing how she was on “mute” for more than a decade. “Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way,” Spears explained. The singer ended her message with a “rock on” and shared so much love to her fans. It’s incredible to see what just a few days out of her conservatorship have done for Spears. The singer has been through so much over the course of the past 13 years, and now it’s finally time for her to share her story. We’re not sure if an Oprah interview will actually happen. But if it does, we’ll be right there to watch and listen as Spears uses her voice and speaks for herself.

