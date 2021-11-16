Cindy Crawford & Mini-Me Daughter Kaia Gerber Struck Identical Poses on the InStyle Red Carpet

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are turning into the hottest mother-daughter duo hitting the red carpet these days. The 55-year-old supermodel and her 20-year-old lookalike hit the star-studded InStyle Awards on Monday in Los Angeles and they made a stunning pair.

Both women arrived decked out in the style trend of the moment: Sequins. Crawford opted for a form-fitting chevron gown by Missoni with jewel-tone colors that enhanced her beauty. Gerber sported a flirty Alexander McQueen dress complete with silver and royal blue fringe. She’s also upped her style game when it comes to her hair — the young model now has bangs.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

With pop culture leaning heavily into 1990s’ nostalgia, it is fun to see Crawford’s career just as hot as it was 30 years ago. She now gets to enjoy it with her youngest child, which helped set said any doubts about being over that age of 50 in the industry. “For me, it was really hard; the idea of turning 50 was daunting. For so long I was the 20-year-old model on the cover of Vogue, or 25 or 30—and then all of a sudden my daughter is becoming that,” she admitted to DuJour. “My mother was here for Mother’s Day and I was talking to her about how I change the narrative for who I am at this age. I don’t want to spend my fifties trying to get back to where I was in my thirties. Even though, yes, maybe I would like my skin or my waistline to be the same, I’ve worked hard and evolved into this person.”

With Gerber by her side, they’ve become a two-generation modeling household. It’s something that they are both proud of — doing together and forging their own path individually.

