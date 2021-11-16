Britney Spears Is Reportedly Turning Away Mom Lynne’s Attempts to Reconcile

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over and she’s not interested in looking back at the past one bit. While she and fiancé Sam Asghari move ahead with their wedding plans, the “Gimme More” singer is reportedly cutting off her relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears.

This should come as no surprise to any Britney fan, who caught her now-deleted Instagram post that slammed her estranged mother. She wrote, “My dad [Jamie Spears] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back.” Page Six is also reporting that Lynne came to Los Angeles to attempt to reconcile with her oldest daughter to no avail.

“Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house,” a source told the outlet. “She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.” It’s not hard to understand why the pop star is mad at her family for being complicit in keeping her stuck in the conservatorship for 13 years. It took a passionate fan base and a documentary, Framing Britney Spears, to help her find her power and voice to fight back.

And she was in no mood to see her mom after everything went down. “She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and [business manager] Lou Taylor out on it,” Britney added in the deleted post. “So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f**k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.” The mom-of-two probably didn’t appreciate Lynne asking the court to have her $650,000 conservatorship legal fees covered by her daughter’s estate — it just feels like one last insult and one last cash grab toward Britney, who has suffered enough trauma.

