Jake Gyllenhaal Is Reportedly Upset Ex Taylor Swift ‘Targeted’ Him With Her New Music

A short-lived relationship Jake Gyllenhaal had with Taylor Swift 11 years ago is coming back to haunt him. He probably never thought a breakup would play out like this, but that’s the power of music and the singer’s fanbase.

And if you’re wondering how the Nightcrawler star is faring after Swift hit the promotional circuit for her All Too Well short film — well, it sounds like he’s not having a very good time right now. “Jake is mortified that Taylor has targeted him in All Too Well,” an insider told Life & Style. “He’s such a private person and goes out of his way to avoid drama, so having their three-month fling dragged up in the song and hearing people gossip about it is a hard pill for him to swallow.”

Gyllenhaal has always lived a private life, but it’s not like he can pretend the character, played by Dylan O’Brien, isn’t him — it’s a play-by-play of his romance with Swift. There’s also the intense scrutiny of the Swifties, who obviously love the Grammy winner and are completely on her side over how this romance left her with a broken heart. Even though plenty of time has passed and Swift is in a serious relationship with Joe Alwyn and Gyllenhaal has 25-year-old model, Jeanne Cadieu, by his side, the source added that the actor doesn’t want to be “questioned about someone he briefly dated 11 years ago.”

Gyllenhaal reportedly “thought she was over it, but it seems like anyone who has dated Taylor can’t escape from their past.” What the star might be missing is the fact that Swift is over it, but the reimagining of her 2012 album, Red, allowed her to give more context to their split with the passage of time that often brings a lot of wisdom with it. He may not like the way this is all unfolding, but Swift’s fans love the inside scoop that her music delivers.

