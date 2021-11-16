These Photos of Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Have Fans Convinced They’re More Than Friends

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have remained on good terms since their 2019 split and have done a great job of amicably co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. But recent photos have them looking very friendly — enough that fans are questioning whether a reconciliation is in process.

The couple was enjoying a brisk fall walk in New York City when they were snapped arm-in-arm by the paparazzi. (See the photos HERE.) While they weren’t holding hands or showing off any further PDA, they looked happy to be together — and their daughter wasn’t even with them. It could be that the former couple is now best friends and this was a lovely afternoon stroll, or perhaps something more is on the horizon.

Both the actor and the model rarely speak about their private lives (and she never confirmed her dating situation with Kanye West last summer), so it’s likely that this press strategy will continue for them in the future. Shayk told ELLE that she still cherishes her time with Cooper even though they were no longer dating. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she explained. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away. I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child…”

So for anyone looking for a relationship status update, it’s probably not going to happen any time soon. Shayk added, “If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job,” she added. “I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise.” Let’s just say this story is to be continued…

