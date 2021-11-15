Channing Tatum Is Starting to Welcome Zoë Kravitz Into His Family With Daughter Everly

Things are getting serious between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz because a very important introduction has happened in their relationship. Channing has introduced his girlfriend to his eight-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, and the trio spent a weekend afternoon hanging in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear when the two were introduced, but the recent sighting at a celeb-friendly flea market aligns with insight from insiders that the couple is “more relaxed lately” about the public knowing about their dating status, according to People. “They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore. It’s obvious that they are very happy,” added the source. Everly looked comfortable hanging out with the Big Little Lies star, and even though the youngster held her father’s hand, she still stuck close to Kravitz.

This is the second major relationship Channing has had after his split from Jenna Dewan. He dated singer Jessie J on and off from 2018 to 2020, when she also received an introduction to the Magic Mike star’s daughter. The pop star raved about Everly to The Times sharing, “She’s just six and absolutely lovely.”

Channing admitted to Parents magazine that he “had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want” after becoming a single father. “I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both,” he revealed. “I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.” He now has the opportunity to share that special bond with his girlfriend as she gets to know Everly and learns another side to her boyfriend that involves the most important role he’s ever taken in his life: Fatherhood.

