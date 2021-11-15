Everything We Know About Adele’s Son Angelo Adkins

If there’s one thing we learned from the Adele One Night Only special on CBS is that Adele loves her son, Angelo Adkins, to the moon and back. The nine-year-old holds a special place in the Grammy winner’s heart, not only because she’s his mother, but because she realized how much his presence in her life saved her. Adele believes that Angelo and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, “were angels” sent to her.

Angelo keeps a relatively low profile for a Hollywood kid (just like his mom), so we expect that tradition to continue as Adele makes the press rounds to support her new album, 30. She will likely retreat back to private life once the promotional period is over. The wonderful thing for her son is that she and her ex are doing their best to make his life as easy as possible after their divorce was finalized earlier this year. He’s a lucky kid who has two adoring parents, who are supporting him through this life transition.

But what do we know about Angelo? There’s not a lot of information since Adele isn’t one to post him all over her social media accounts, but from time to time, she offers up a tiny glimpse into her life with her son.

Angelo Shares His Mom’s Strawberry Blonde Locks

While you have to search the internet for photos of Angelo, some of his toddler images show him looking a lot like his mom — right down to those gorgeous strawberry blonde locks. In a throwback photo Adele shared with her followers back in 2015, the resemblance between mother and son is definitely there. And there’s a good reason the “Someone Like You” singer keeps her son out of the press — she wants him to have a very normal childhood. “I’m very self-conscious that I have a kid, and I don’t want him being one of those dickheads, who grows up being, like, ‘Driver, driver! “I have no clean clothes! Well, have you washed them? I really don’t want him growing up like that. I’m very conscious of it,” she told Time magazine.

He’s Inquisitive

Angelo sought answers to how and why his parents split up just as Adele was trying to figure it out for herself. She shared with Vogue how her son approached her with a thousand questions — just like any kid at that age. “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer,” she said. “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t f**king know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a nine-year-old.”

Angelo Waited a Long Time to See His Mom Perform

It’s hard to believe that the first time Angelo saw his mom sing live was at the Adele One Night Only taping in October, but she revealed that little tidbit during the special when she gave him a shout-out. “This is the first time that my son has ever seen me perform,” she said on the show. “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.” We didn’t get a chance to see his face after his mom acknowledged him, but we imagine he was proud of her.

He Didn’t Realize His Mom Was Famous

Adele told a hilarious story about how her son found out that his mom was well-known through her Instagram account. “Then he was like, ‘People really like you,’” she told Oprah Winfrey. “He’s starting to get it a little bit, but not really.” When he went with the singer to Taylor Swift’s concert, it began to sink in more that his mom might be super famous. “Because he used to come to my stadium shows for my rehearsals and it’d be empty. He’s like, ‘So many people come to her shows,’ cause I’d make him leave before they all arrived,” she explained. “It was so cute and so funny.”

Adele Wrote the 2015 Song, “Remedy” About Him

When Adele was writing her third album, 25, she didn’t want to make it all about Angelo because “all my fans aren’t parents,” she explained to The New York Times. But the newspaper describes the single, “Remedy,” on the album as “a maternal love song” that became a highlight track after her producer, Ryan Tedder, came up with the title and the melody. “She immediately said, ‘This is about my kid,’” Mr. Tedder said. “That unlocked the whole lyric. And it was done, written and recorded that day.” Adele confirmed with Rolling Stone that Angelo was the inspiration for the single, “I wrote it about my child. But I sang it for everyone that I really love. When I wrote it, I got my confidence back in my writing ’cause I believed in myself.”

