Ant Anstead Is Reportedly Taking This Huge Step to Build a Life With Renée Zellweger

Over the course of the past few months, Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have been taking their romance one day at a time, and have been pretty particular about what they share with the public. While the twosome has become bit more comfortable showing off some PDA on the ‘Gram, it’s been pretty difficult to tell how their relationship is progressing…until now. Zellweger could reportedly be moving in with her boyfriend after she recently rented a house near Anstead’s Laguna Beach home. But there’s a reason why Zellweger hasn’t moved in with Anstead just yet.

According to a new report from TMZ, the Judy and Cold Mountain Oscar winner just rented a 5-bedroom home across the street from Anstead’s abode. As for why Zellweger made the move to a rental instead of moving in with Anstead immediately, it seems that the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host has some plans of his own. Anstead is in the process of renovating his home, and his house will reportedly be featured on an upcoming episode of Property Brothers, per sources who spoke with TMZ. For now, the twosome will reportedly stay in Zellweger’s swanky rental.

Ant Anstead posted this intimate photo with Renée Zellweger and many can't help but wonder if he still wants his 'privacy,' https://t.co/WFyYcelmCD — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 16, 2021

Reports about Zellweger and Anstead’s romance began circulating in late June. Nearly six months later, the couple has experienced a few major milestones in their relationship, including Zellweger meeting Anstead’s 2-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. When it comes to the couple’s living arrangements, however, this isn’t even the first time that reports about their co-habitation have surfaced.

Back in late July, it looked like Zellweger was settling in to life in Laguna Beach when she was spotted at Anstead’s house. The couple looked right at home together, and now, after all of these months, it looks like they are ready to take this major step in their relationship.

