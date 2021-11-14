Paulina Porizkova’s Empowering Self-Defense PSA Makes Us Want to Hit The Gym ASAP

Paulina Porizkova is showing the world yet another side of herself — the side that can kick some serious butt.

On Nov. 13, Porizkova posted a minute-long video of her showing off some self-defense moves and paired it with a powerful message to women.

“One of the best things you can do for yourself as a woman is to learn self-defense,” she writes in the post, adding, “I spent most of my forties doing karate, kickboxing, and Krav Maga. And the self-confidence it instilled in me has changed my life.”

She continued, “Oftentimes, it may just be that the knowledge I can kick your ass is what keeps the creeps away. I walk with confidence. I believe that makes me less of a target. (And my round kick used to be a killer before my stupid arthritic hips kicked in. But my left jab and right hook are still good.)”

She ended the post with a free video course recommendation for people wanting to get into self-defense.

Porizkova has been open about nearly everything in her life recently, from her career changes to loving her changing body — and we’ve loved everything she’s spoken about.

This latest ode to the power of being physically strong — and possessing a fearsome right hook! — isn’t new; the supermodel has talked about her love for fitness many times before. Earlier this year she told Hollywood Life about how the pandemic made her want to share her love for fitness. “…the thing about the pandemic was that suddenly, we all could work out to the same stuff, which is all online, right? And so my Pilates workouts went on Zoom, and I could share it so I can share that with everybody.”

But she’s right about self-defense. One of the best things you can do is to protect yourself, and we love that she’s spreading the word for everyone to hear.

