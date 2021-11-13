Britney Spears Thanked Her #FreeBritney Fans Amid Huge Conservatorship News With This Simple Gesture

Britney Spears’ conservator drama is finally over — and the star clearly wanted to show her fans that she’s heard them and that she loves them so much for supporting her throughout the entire 13-year conservatorship battle. Now, she’s taken her gratitude to her social media platforms.

On Nov. 12, a Los Angeles judge finally ended the arrangement, leaving Spears — and everyone else in the #FreeBritney movement — as happy as can be. And to celebrate, on both her Instagram and Twitter, Spears posted a touching video of a rally of her supportive fans cheering in light of her conservatorship ending.

The video comprises hundreds of fans celebrating with cheering, confetti, and waving their pink Britney Spears signs — and honestly, this was us on the inside when we heard the news.

She captioned the posts, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney.”

Spears has been as open as she can possibly be with her battle. Back in June, an explosive tidbit came out from a court hearing: Spears opened up about how the conservatorship “imprisoned” her, and she shed light on so many cruel injustices that she endured, as her conservatorship monitored how she’d take medication, handle her career, and even controlled her reproductive rights. She ended her testimony by saying, “I deserve to have a life.”

After nearly 14 years, she finally has her life back — and we couldn’t be more excited for her!

