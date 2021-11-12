Kanye West Alleges Legal Community Keeping Ex Kim Kardashian From Passing Bar Exam

Kanye West has never shied away from controversial opinions, but this time around, he’s dragging his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, into the conversation. He’s alleging that the legal community is making sure she doesn’t pass the bar exam because of her influential status on social media.

“I feel like there are people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer, because you know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That shirt gets a little bit higher. The cleavage gets a little more covered up,” he explained on the Drink Champs podcast. “It’s 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that are posing a little bit they want to become a lawyer. West makes a good point about the positive effect of his ex-wife becoming a lawyer and working on prison reform — there will be many young girls and women who will want to follow in her footsteps. He also added that “there’s people who don’t want her to affect women in that way” because “they want her to affect them in that other way.”

That’s when his theory starts to dip into the conspiracy territory because he believes the lawyers working with her to pass the bar are “making bad suggestions” and sabotaging Kardashian’s efforts. “I was like, ‘Man, this dude is an idiot.’ They’ve got an idiot teaching my wife. She gonna fail the bar a third time,” he revealed on the podcast. “They can put a lawyer who gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just missed your test by this much. You’ll get ’em next time.”

It’s a pretty hefty allegation and one that has not been confirmed nor reported by Kardashian, it’s just West being West. But that does put the spotlight on Florida attorney Sam Arlen, who reportedly helped the SKIMS founder prepare for the baby bar exam the last time she took the test. Kardashian has failed the California exam twice so far and she needs to pass her first-year test to continue her studies. Let’s hope West’s claims don’t distract her from the task at hand because she has a lot of work ahead of her.

