Hey Outlander Fans — Starz Has an Amazing Promo That’ll Save You Money So You Can Binge Your Favorite Episodes

We’re getting so close to the holidays, which means a mini-vacation could be in store. After all of the shopping, gift wrapping, and general merry making, you deserve a little respite with your favorite show, and Starz has just the deal that’s perfect for any Outlander fans out there. Starting now, you can take advantage of Starz’s special offer of $5 per month for the next 3 months — but hurry, this deal is only available for a limited time.

This new, low price deal gives you the opportunity to catch up on new releases and binge through your favorite episodes of beloved series like Outlander — because you can never have enough of the sexy TV drama. Usually, Starz subscribers pay roughly $8.99 per month to check out their favorite shows and the latest releases. But this deal feels almost like an early holiday gift from the streaming gods, or a virtual Black Friday deal that’s perfect for those few quiet days you have during the holidays.

While we love watching Outlander star Caitríona Balfe travel through the past, there is a lot more to Starz than the period drama. We know, it sounds wild to insinuate you wouldn’t want to just spend the evening with Claire and Sam Heughan’s Jamie, but there are a lot of options that Starz has to offer. If we didn’t have you at Outlander, let’s break down a few of those releases below.

Starz is also home to cult-favorite TV series like American Gods, The White Princess, and mini-series like Howards End. Plus, there’s a treasure trove of movies to choose from, such as Greta Gerwig’s iteration of Little Women, Elizabeth, and Chicago. There’s so much to choose from on Starz, and this special offer is way to good to pass up. Sign up for the streamer today, before this deal ends.

