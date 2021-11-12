Britney Spears Embraces the #FreeBritney Movement Amid Hearing to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are fully embracing the #FreeBritney movement just as a hearing on Friday could end the 13-year conservatorship for the pop star. The couple was hyping themselves up for the hopeful outcome on Asghari’s Instagram page on Thursday.

They each sported a t-shirt with the slogan, “#FreeBritney. It’s a human rights movement” — hers in white, his in black. The Instagram Reel was accompanied by Spears’ hit single, “Work Bitch” while the couple showed off exactly how they were feeling the day before the hearing. Judge Linda Penny will consider the singer’s request to end the conservatorship that began in February 2008 when she was 26 years old.

After the Framing Britney Spears documentary was released in February, fans rallied even harder to get her out from under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. In June, she spoke on the record in a court hearing about how the conservatorship made her feel imprisoned. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” she said. “I cry every day.” At the time, she solely blamed her dad for her legal situation, saying he should “be in jail” for the way he’s treated her. But Spears also holds resentment toward her mom, Lynne Spears, whom she called out in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me,” she wrote, via CBS News. “I haven’t prayed for something more in my life. I know I’ve said some things on my (Instagram) out of anger and I’m only human and I believe you’d feel the same way, if you were me. My dad may have started the conservatorship, but what people don’t know is that it is my mom who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back.”

Spears is hoping this nightmare ends on Friday and she can move forward with her life, which includes a wedding to Asghari. And hopefully, she will get the happily-ever-after ending she deserves.

