Paulina Porizkova Shared Why Older Women Don’t Need to ‘Fix’ Anything With a Breathtaking New Bikini Photo

Paulina Porizkova is showing women how it’s done on social media by sharing some of her thoughts on aging and turning society on its head with its antiquated views. Of course, the supermodel is doing it her own way by flaunting her stunning figure in a tiny white bikini.

Porizkova is currently on vacation in a tropical locale and it’s given her time to relax and “ponder life.” The Instagram photo she shared shows her leaning against a palm tree with her fit physique on full display. But any regular follower of Porizkova should know that along with her beautiful photos, she always posts thoughtful messages. This time, she was talking about the double standard when it comes to men and women and gray hair. She’s supporting Sarah Jessica Parker’s right to age without having to dye her hair or inject her face with Botox. (And that Vogue cover!)

The 56-year-old fashionista explains how she debates with herself about whether she should slow down her aging process any way she can and questions why men aren’t held to those same standards. “I battle with this all the time. Because sometimes I DO want to fix it. But more often, I think CAN and SHOULD are two separate things,” she wrote in the caption. “Or at least, they should be.” Porizkova encourages women to “not be left behind” as men currently run the world — even though in caveman times, it was a much different situation with their shorter life spans.

She wants women to embrace themselves as they are — comfortable in their own skin and aging in a way that works for them. Porizkova keeps pushing this narrative and reminding women that “#sexyhasnoexpirationdate and #agingiscool.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.