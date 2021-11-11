Kim Kardashian’s Younger Daughter Chicago Looks So Much Like Her Mom in This New Photo

Kim Kardashian is always generous when it comes to sharing photos of her family — but it’s been a little while since we’ve seen a photo of all four of her kids with Kanye West together, and today’s update is a sweet peek at how these youngsters are all developing their own unique style. Kardashian and West share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. While Chicago has already been somewhat established as the “girly” one of their daughters — especially after Kim opening up about North’s respective goth phase earlier this year — this photo of sweet Chicago next to her sibs has us thinking of her as the feminine fashionista of the group for sure. And yeah, we’re a little obsessed with how much she looks like mom Kim.

Describing her different kids’ personalities on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, Kardashian had this to say about Chicago: “She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup. All my kids are so different. North is like, goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

In Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo of her kids, Chicago is — true to form — dressed in hot pink, what appears to be a Britney Spears tee, cowboy boots, and a pink plaid. The riding gear may be a nod to her time on the Wyoming ranch with dad Kanye, but the pink and the Britney? We have a feeling that inspiration came from her mom’s side of the family.

Also important to note from this photo: Look at how tall 5-year-old Saint is! And I swear, North (pictured in the second photo), looks more like dad West all the time — while Chicago, especially flashing her teeth in the second pic, is the cutest mini-Kim we’ve ever seen.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

