Ryan Reynolds’ Choice of Words About His Sex Life With Blake Lively Have Us Dying to Know More

We’re always down for a surprise when it comes to some live late night TV, and last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon had a few shocking moments to spare. As if it wasn’t jarring enough to see Ryan Reynolds take Will Ferrell’s place as the guest on last night’s episode, the details he spilled about his sex life with wife Blake Lively were even more astonishing. Honestly, though, it seemed like the father of three — candid as ever in his sarcastic tone — didn’t mind spilling some details about this particular aspect of his marriage.

The charming Deadpool star appeared on The Tonight Show stage to great fanfare from the audience, who were all expecting to see Ferrell. After making some excuses for the Saturday Night Live alum’s absence, Reynolds went ahead and entertained Fallon’s questions, notably about his three daughters and wife, Blake Lively. “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s — no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” Reynolds revealed.

While the off-the-cuff comment did take some aback — specifically Fallon — it’s honestly pretty in-line with what we can expect from Reynolds, and even his wife from time to time. This couple has always been very playful when it comes to their relationship and marriage, so it’s not a total shock that the actor decided to go there. But hey, at least these two are comfortable enough in their marriage that they feel fine sharing such details.

Lively and Reynolds have been married for nearly 10 years and share three daughters together — James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. While the two make a concerted effort to keep their daughters’ out of the spotlight, save for a few anecdotes and stories during interviews, Reynolds and Lively love to poke fun at one another while also supporting each other’s professional pursuits. But after last night’s interview, we can only imagine what Lively is currently plotting to get back at her husband.

