Meghan Markle Just Stole the Show With This Stunning Red Dress at a Surprise Red Carpet Appearance

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decide they’re going to make themselves briefly available to the public, they go out in full force — and honestly, we should have seen tonight’s radiant red carpet moment coming. After a week in which Meghan participated in the New York Times Dealbook Online Summit and reiterated her stance on paid leave and Harry went on Wired magazine’s RE:WIRED virtual summit and reiterated his stance on the media, the Sussex couple has blessed us with a final gift: a red carpet appearance at an NYC gala so glamorous we’re suddenly blinking back tears knowing we may never see Meghan in a fascinator again.

As a royal, Meghan was regularly required to step out in high-end formalwear, but her life in California has been — happily! luckily! — much more low-key and less photographed. Still, we’ve missed seeing just how well the Duchess can dress up when she wants to, and this appearance at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City on Wednesday night reminded us of just that. Meghan wore a bright red Carolina Herrera gown with a plunging, structured neckline, a thigh-high slit, and red Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, while Harry wore a dark suit — and they shared one sweet matching aspect.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Both Meghan and Harry wore a red poppy, a UK tradition in honor of Remembrance Day that celebrates the end of WWI and honors those lost in war. In Meghan’s case, it also signifies that she’ll continue to honor the traditions of her husband’s country, even as they took a step back from their previous royal roles.

The couple was at the Wednesday night ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum not just as honored guests, but with a special role to play: Harry is set to present the Intrepid Valor Award to five service members, veterans, and military families living with the invisible wounds of war.

The couple didn’t just look dazzling — they continued to charm when stopping to chat with reporters on the red carpet. When asked by a Reuters reporter (via Twitter) whether she was proud of her husband, Meghan responded: “I’m always proud of him.”

