Prince Harry Still Can’t Address the Media Without Remembering What Mom Diana Went Through

It’s been more than 20 years since Prince Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, but the pain and trauma from that time is still just as present today as it was when the Duke of Sussex was a vulnerable boy. The lingering impact of losing his mother and the media scrutiny that followed her to her untimely death was incredibly present during Harry’s time at Wired magazine’s RE:WIRED virtual summit. During the “Internet Lie Machine” panel discussion, Harry called out the misogynistic use of the term “Megxit,” referencing wife Meghan Markle, and his persistent fears that Meghan will endure the same treatment the Duke of Sussex’s late mother did at the hands of tabloid media.

“The term ‘Megxit’ was or is a misogynistic term that was created by a troll, amplified by world correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media. But it began with a troll,” the Duke of Sussex fervently said during the panel, per People. While addressing the “global humanitarian crisis” of misinformation, Harry observed that he’s “felt it personally over the years, and I’m now watching it happen globally affecting everyone, not just America, literally everyone around the world,” he continued.

Prince Harry is allegedly supporting his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, through her health scare by "sending messages and care packages". ♥️ https://t.co/dDEM9XaVOA — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 9, 2021

“I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of the truth.” For Harry, the father of two reminded summit attendees that he is all too familiar with the pervasive tactics of intrusive media outlets. “I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing.”

While this isn’t the first time Harry has drawn such a comparison between his late mother and his wife, it’s definitely one of the starkest in recent memory. In the past, Harry has discussed how the treatment inflicted on wife Meghan by tabloids isn’t dissimilar from what his mother went through — only this time, the internet and social media has amplified that scrutiny to the nth degree. With his latest statement, it’s clear that Harry is more than comfortable calling out the pervasive tactics that partially contributed to the Princess of Wales’ untimely death, not only to seek accountability but also as a reminder that the past could repeat itself.

