Britney Spears Shared Another Gorgeous Nearly-Nude Photo Celebrating a New Creative Pursuit

After everything she’s been through, it’s so encouraging to see Britney Spears absolutely living her best life and looking forward to the future. The singer has been baring it all on social media in more ways than one. From outings with her two teenage sons, to updates on her conservatorship and more, Spears has maintained such a strong bond specifically with her Instagram followers, and isn’t holding anything back. But she’s also been stripping back the layers in a very literal sense, too. In her latest Instagram post, Spears shared another nearly-naked photo featuring herself in a yellow thong.

The snap featured the same photo back-to-back and was totally focused on the “Toxic” hitmaker, who kept her built back to the camera. You can easily see the outline of Spears’ muscles all over her back, and the singer wore nothing but a little lace yellow thong while standing in front of her bed. “I used real photography camera 📷 in my room yesterday for the first time,” the singer began the caption to her post.

“I put it on the stand and put it on a timer and got this 💋💋💋 !!!! It’s the yellow thong and [Minnie Mouse] on the bed for me 💋💋😂🐭 !!!!” Spears was clearly feeling herself in this latest post, and we’re not just talking about the subject of the snap either. The “Circus” singer seems like she’s been having fun with her time — trying new things like taking some photos with a “real photography camera” and more.

It’s such a good sign to see this unfiltered and unbothered version of Spears thriving. After more than a decade under the confines and constraints of her conservatorship, the singer is clearly ready to break free and start a fresh chapter. Regardless of what comes next, we’re so glad Spears is taking her longtime fans on this personal journey with her.

