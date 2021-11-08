Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Paying Careful Attention to Social Media as Their Royal Roles Expand

Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t playing around when it comes to social media — they know it’s a big part of modernizing the monarchy. To play into that social media strategy, the couple is growing their online presence by hiring a Digital Communications Officer to manage “the official social media channels (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” per their website.

If you’re thinking that Kate and William should already have someone in place, they do — this is an expansion of their digital team. Royal watchers already know that David Watkins, who was originally a part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brilliant social media strategy when they were senior royals, moved over to the Cambridges when Sussexes moved to the U.S. Watkins will continue in his role as Digital Lead as Kate and William explore new ways to share their message.

The couple has been giving off the “royals are just like us” vibe throughout 2021 and it seems to be working. People are finding their new approach to be warmer and more relatable than their prior stoic stance. It could have felt like a play out of Harry and Meghan’s playbook, but they are finding a way to make their mark as senior royals and pave the way for the future of the monarchy. These are the moments royal fans love to see because it shows them looking relaxed, happy, and honestly enjoying their royal service.

The couple is seeking the right person to bring this newfound energy to life by having “excellent awareness of the social media landscape” while still having the “ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times.” It’s a tall order to fulfill the role, but the perfect team member will have a hand in crafting how the future king and queen are perceived in the social media landscape — and that’s a big job.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.